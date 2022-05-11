Every year, most school divisions use this time to select a teacher of the year for each school and then name an overall teacher of the year.
Just last week, Rockingham County Public Schools named Broadway High School agriculture teacher Janae Pettit the 2022 Lucy Simms Educator of the Year at a banquet ceremony.
Individuals named division Teacher of the Year then go on to compete at the regional level. In 2018 a Fulks Run Elementary School teacher was chosen as the Region 5 Teacher of the Year.
However, for the second year in a row, Harrisonburg City Public Schools has decided not to name a single teacher of the year.
Following the tumultuous years that were the 2019-2020 school year and the 2020-2021 school year, administrators felt that all teachers were deserving of the recognition and that no one teacher could be selected, said Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for HCPS.
“Again, this year we have decided to acknowledge the efforts of all and will not be singling out just one,” Lintner said.
He added that HCPS does plan to revisit the teacher of the year program to see if it wants to reinstate the process next year, however. Teachers and administrators will be a part of that conversation moving forward.
“We remain so appreciative of the extraordinary efforts of our instructional staff and will again acknowledge all teachers this year as teachers of the year,” Lintner said.
The last educator named Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year was Mary Jo Hickman in 2019 for the 2018-2019 school year.
Heckman was and remains a U.S. history teacher at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
