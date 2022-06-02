Harrisonburg Department of Transportation officials are driving forward to acquire two electric school buses after receiving state funding, city officials announced Wednesday.
The Clean School Bus program, funded by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, awarded $570,300 to HDPT. In a press release, HDPT said it will use the funds to offset the difference between what two new diesel buses would cost versus the cost of two electric school buses. HDPT will also use remaining funding to purchase charging infrastructure.
HDPT staff will purchase the two buses and incorporate them in the fleet within the next few years, according to city officials. It is to be determined when the buses will go into service, due to the vehicle's market availability.
"HDPT would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the State (specifically DEQ) for giving us the opportunity to enhance our vehicle energy renewal and sustainability goals for the City of Harrisonburg," HDPT Director Gerald Gatobu said in a statement. "HDPT’s valued employees look forward to implementing the project that will ultimately enhance the quality of our City school transportation system."
