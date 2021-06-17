The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation is asking for public input as it moves forward to draft plans for a transit center, according to a Wednesday press release.
“The routes currently meet in a shopping center parking lot that offers few passenger or driver amenities. HDPT is interested in learning what features the public would like to see included as part of a new center,” the press release said.
The survey is offered in English online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MultimodalSurvey and Spanish online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/EncuestaMultimodal.
A paper copy of the survey can also be obtained at HDPT headquarters at 475 E. Washington St., City Hall at 409 S. Main St., and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Department of Social Services at 110 N. Mason St.
The survey ends on July 16.
HDPT Director Gerald Gatobu has spoken before about efforts to establish a transit center in a February 2020 interview with the Daily News-Record.
Gatobu was unavailable Wednesday.
“We want to try and get a transfer center in the city and a park-ride lot,” Gatobu said at the time. “I think Harrisonburg needs somewhere like park-ride lot like a transfer center.”
He said such a transfer center could reduce congestion along U.S. 33 and Interstate 81 and lessen the demand for downtown parking.
In 2020, Gatobu said he was looking into trying to get funding from the state and a feasibility study.
“I think that would be really good for the community,” he said.
And Gatobu said hearing from the people about their experiences and how the transportation system can improve can only help.
“What can we do better and how can we enhance your experience,” he said during the February 2020 interview. “Those are things I always have to think about.”
City documents from January 2018 had the site proposed for a transit center as part of a road extension of Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the intersection with Country Club Road.
However, that site will instead be used for a 142-unit apartment complex.
On April 13, City Council approved a contentious rezoning request and a special-use permit for the Two41 housing complex at 161 and 241 Blue Ridge Drive.
