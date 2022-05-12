Lottery luck is in the air, after a Timberville 7-Eleven sold a MegaMillions ticket worth $1 million in a Tuesday drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.
For those seeking to win cash and prizes on a local scale, an annual raffle launched in Harrisonburg on May 2.
Drawings for the Friendly City Fortune, a fundraiser for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, will take place July 30 from noon to 4 p.m. with 48 prize drawings worth $250,000 total announced throughout the day from Court Square Theater, according to a press release.
With only 5,000 tickets available to increase the odds of winning, the raffle will feature cash prizes, a new 2022 Kia Telluride and an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation, the release said.
Each ticket is good for two entries in the raffle, and ticket holders are eligible to win multiple prizes, according to the raffle website.
Early bird drawings will take place on May 20, June 24 and July 15. People who purchase raffle tickets before these dates will be eligible to win extra tickets and cash prizes leading up to the raffle.
The July 30 drawings will be livestreamed on friendlycityfortune.com. To buy tickets and find more information, visit the raffle’s website or call 540-432-8922.
— Staff Report
