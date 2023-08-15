Sentara is offering health screenings every day at the Rockingham County Fair.
"We are doing cholesterol screening, blood pressure checks and diabetes A1C testing,” according to Heather Smith, Health and Preventive Services RN Team Coordinator at Sentara. “The reason why we love to get out and do these events at the fair is to make the community more aware of certain ... health conditions that are preventable, like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension."
The health screenings are every day, at the fair, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to Smith.
“My very first stop is always the Sentara table,” said Chaz Haywood.
Haywood has been going to the fair for 25 plus years.
“I just started stopping over there … talking to the nurses and seeing what is going on in the healthcare industry,” said Haywood.
Haywood has worked in the federal government and worked with members of Congress in the past. Now he is the local Rockingham County Clerk of Courts. As such he likes to hear from people in the community, said Haywood.
“I'm not sure that I would have made the time … so I'm glad they were there because it was high enough where it could have been far worse,” said Haywood.
Monday, Sentara was able to do health screenings for 75 people, said Smith. This is a record for them.
Thursday is Senior Day at the fair and there will be health screenings starting at 11 a.m. that day, said Smith.
There are six exhibit spaces, all together, along the back wall of the main exhibit hall.
“A lot of people in the community do not realize that they are even at risk for these certain conditions,” said Smith. “It can be rewarding ... to help catch [the disease] before the disease process gets too far along.”
The health screens bring awareness to possible health issues that could be occurring, so that people can do a follow up visit with their doctor, make lifestyle changes and even take medication, said Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.