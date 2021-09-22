Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.