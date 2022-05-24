Those with suggestions on widening Interstate 81 in Augusta County are invited to a public hearing today at the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Staunton District office.
The open-house style event, from 4 to 7 p.m., gives people the opportunity to comment on the project that widens Interstate 81 northbound and southbound to three lanes between Exit 221, the Interstate 64 interchange, and Exit 225, which is Va. 262 or Woodrow Wilson Parkway.
VDOT officials said in a press release that the project addresses existing and future capacity needs along Interstate 81.
“The project maintains roadway and bridge safety features, improves operational safety by adding I-81 capacity, improves travel reliability for the public, limits impacts to existing access ramps, and repairs or replaces deficient bridge components within the project,” officials said.
The total cost of the Staunton-area widening project is $172.4 million, which includes $13.8 million for preliminary engineering, $2.7 million for right of way and $155.8 million for construction, according to VDOT.
VDOT’s Staunton District office is located at 811 Commerce Road. Written comments can be submitted at today’s meeting, or sent within 10 days after addressed to Scott Alexander, VDOT Project Manager, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton.
Interstate 81 Widening In Harrisonburg
VDOT officials are also inviting the public to a June meeting at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Harrisonburg to give feedback on a six-lane widening project from mile markers 242 to 248.8 on Interstate 81.
This project includes Exit 243, the U.S. 11 interchange at the southern part of the city, Exit 245, the Port Republic Road or Va. 253 interchange, and the U.S. 33 interchange, Exit 247.
The total estimated cost for the Harrisonburg widening project is $271.8 million, including $22 million for preliminary engineering, $10.27 million for right of way, and $239.45 million for construction, according to VDOT.
The public hearing is scheduled for June 28 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Comments can also be submitted to Alexander through mail at 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, or emailing him at scott.alexander@vdot.virginia.gov.
