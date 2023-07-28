Over the course of the summer air pollution, rashes, ticks, heat and dehydration, and food safety can all pose threats to individuals. Dr. Jennifer Derby, staff family physician at Sentara Family Medicine at Timber Way provided insight on how to address those issues.
Air pollution
The fires from Canada are causing many individuals to think they have a “sinus infections or upper respiratory infections,” said Derby.
“It's really all of the air pollution...you can look on labs and you can look on X-rays [to confirm this]," said Derby.
It is more an “irritant” due to the “smoke pollution.” The smoke can trigger individuals with COPD and asthma, causing individuals to think they are having sinus infection, said Derby.
Check for air quality warnings and stay indoors, when possible, especially people who are asthmatic, said Derby. And for those who are prescribed them, use an inhaler as needed during these situations.
"If you look at that mountain and you're having a hard time seeing them, that's probably a good indicator [that the air quality is poor]," Derby said.
Sucking on hard candy or lozenges with pectin in it can help with air pollution. It washes out the irritants into the stomach that can process them as opposed to leaving them in the throat and respiratory tract, said Derby. There are also several rinses for the nasal cavities that can be used. Be sure to use distilled water or water that has been boiled for 15 minutes and then cooled because tap water can actually introduce bacteria into the sinuses, instead of just rinsing out the sinuses, Derby explained.
"And that's unfortunate, because then you wind up with a sinus infection that's from the water," she said.
Rashes
In the summer, doctors see a lot of rashes. Rashes can be due to dermatitis, stress and from vegetation, such as poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac, to name a few, said Derby.
“Remember your rule of three, leaves of three, leave them be,” said Derby.
Derby suggests getting into the shower and wash the whole body off with soap and water. Then use an over-the-counter medication, such as topical steroid, for rashes that need moisture and calamine lotion for the rashes that are seeping fluid, Derby said.
Ticks
There have been several tick bite issues for individuals at the clinic, according to Derby. Ticks can cause lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever or allergic reactions to tick bites.
" [If] you see that big bullseye rash, you need to let somebody know,” said Derby.
Once there is a tick on the skin, it needs to be pulled off. Do a counterclockwise turn to take the tick off the skin, said Derby.
"[If the] tick was on for at least 36 hours, then there's a good chance that your clinician is going to give you a prophylactic antibiotic for lyme disease,” said Derby.
To prevent ticks, use a Deep Woods Off Spray, or something similar. It should have deet in it, she said.
"There are a lot of people that prefer the plant base [options]. Lemon eucalyptus is one of the few things that the CDC still recommends,” said Derby.
Other preventive options are to wash bedding and clothes with permethrin and to check for ticks on the body, once in from the outdoors.
Mosquitoes can also pose a threat in the summer. They carry diseases and viruses. The same deet spray used for ticks can help protect against mosquito bites as well, said Derby.
Pets need to be protected from ticks as well. There are pill medications and collars for pets to warn off ticks. Derby suggested talking to a veterinarian about an animals' need for protection, since breeds vary.
Heat and Dehydration
Sentara Family Medicine at Timber Way has not seen many heat-related injuries this summer. Most of the concerns have been due to dehydration, according to Derby.
"Anything above 80 degrees, you're at high risk for heat injury," Derby said.
Heat can cause electrolyte problems. Even when drinking water, sodium can be lowered and cause health concerns, said Derby.
This can produce cramps all over the body. Some people experience abdominal cramps, and others feel cramps in their hands and legs, according to Derby. Most of the time, cramps will be in the legs “because that's what's working the hardest,” Derby said.
Dehydration can cause bladder irritation, an increase in thirst and a lack of sweat, said Derby.
To address heat and dehydration concerns, drink more water and ensure to get electrolytes. This can be found in Pedialyte and Gatorade, said Derby. For diabetics, make sure to use drinks that are sugar free. Watermelon is also a good source of hydration that can combat the impacts of dehydration, Derby said.
Food safety
At Sentara Family Medicine at Timber Way, Derby has not seen a lot of food poisoning this year. Over the fourth of July there were no incidents of food poisoning at the clinic. This does not include information about other clinics in the area, said Derby.
There are measures that can be taken to ensure food is safe. Keep eggs and chicken refrigerated and raw meats in the refrigerator should not be placed over fruits and vegetables because of possible salmonella contamination, according to Derby.
“Rice is a big carrier for certain foodborne illnesses as well. So just making sure that if you're going to pack something that you make sure that you pack it in ice,” Derby said.
It is recommended that packed lunches should be food that does not easily alter, such as peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
