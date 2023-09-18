The Harrisonburg Police Department took the top prize for departments serving a population from 20,001 to 100,000 for helping to eliminate auto theft, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
The HEAT program stands for Help Eliminate Auto Theft and is operated by the Virginia State Police, said Lt. Todd Miller, criminal investigation commander for the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The Harrisonburg Police Department has participated in these efforts and taken measures to eliminate auto theft in the area, according to Miller.
“In an effort to be more effective against auto theft, our department has encouraged officers to be more proactive in identifying and locating stolen vehicles,” said Miller. “Officers have been focused on their traffic stops and investigative techniques … increased our internal and external communication to notify officers of stolen vehicles from the city and encouraged officers to capitalize on existing technology such as License Plate Readers that are installed on several patrol vehicles ... Through their efforts, officers have proactively located and recovered 14 stolen vehicles since January. By locating stolen vehicles and holding those responsible for the theft accountable, we aim to reduce the total number of thefts."
There has been an impact on the enforcement side, however, there needs to be better prevention and community awareness, said Miller.
“Of the vehicles stolen in Harrisonburg this year, approximately 70% have been unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle,” said Miller.
“Virginia citizens … have an important role to play in preventing auto theft,” said First Sergeant Peter Lazear in the news release. “By following a few common-sense tips, they can protect their vehicles.”
“This is the education piece and where we need the public’s help to prevent theft from even occurring,” said Miller.
Most criminals will choose an easy target, so Miller encourages owners to always remove their keys and lock vehicle doors.
The HEAT program also recommends taking keys and locking doors every time a person leaves a vehicle, according to the news release. In addition, never leave valuables in plain sight in a vehicle, be aware of all surroundings when out and about, park in well-lit areas, invest in an audible or visible deterrent and install GPS or other tracking devices.
HEAT Awards program is open to all Virginia law enforcement entities and employees in auto theft enforcement and prevention, according to a news release.
“We are grateful to law enforcement agencies and officers … throughout Virginia who join the Virginia State Police in fighting vehicle theft,” said Lazear in the news release. “These annual awards are an opportunity to recognize outstanding efforts.”
Lazear, HEAT program's coordinator, awarded The Harrisonburg Police Department top prize for a department serving a population from 20,001 to 100,000 people, according to the news release.
“Anytime that we receive special recognition it validates the efforts of our officers,” said Miller. “They take great pride in serving their community and want to make residents and visitors feel safe. Receiving this award shows the officers and the community that they are making a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.