The Harrisonburg Electric Commission will seek City Council’s approval to buy nearly 10 acres off Acorn Drive for a solar farm.
“HEC would use [the solar development] to offer a Community Solar Program to its customers and allow them to offset a part of their usage with renewable energy for a small premium,” said Brian O’Dell, the general manager of HEC.
The 1.4 megawatt installation is projected to generate about 3 million kilowatt hours of power, which translates to powering roughly 250 homes, according to O’Dell. The site is slated to begin producing power by the second half of 2021 and is expected to offset about 70,000 metric tons of carbon over its lifetime, according to O’Dell and an HEC press release.
“It is a large installation, but based on size and the amount of consumption in Harrisonburg, it is a relatively small percentage of our usage,” O’Dell said.
The vacant land is owned by Acorn LC and is valued at $545,000, according to city documents.
O’Dell said he did not have a full price tag for the project because HEC will not bear the full cost of development through a still-undisclosed partnership.
“We will not own the project outright,” O’Dell said. “We will be contracting for the purchase of the power for the purpose of our community solar program.”
He said the contract for the purchase of the power has not yet been signed, but the announcement and more information would be “forthcoming.”
“We’ve been working on this for close to two years, and we just felt like there was a demand for this type of product here in town from the feedback from our customers,” O’Dell said.
HEC will be reaching out to its customers to sign up for the Community Solar Program waiting list “in the near future,” according to the HEC press release.
Councilman Richard Baugh, council’s representative on Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee, said he has not yet heard any negative comments or concerns from the public as of Monday afternoon.
“I know there are issues, for example, issues some people had with solar farms in other areas, where at the same time, we like the idea of moving more in that direction,” he said.
Doug Hendren, the vice chair of the committee, said he thinks the project is a “a step forward.”
However, he said, it would help keep more money in the local economy if the development was owned by HEC instead of an out-of-town partner.
But “it doesn’t necessarily matter who owns it, if we’re able to be displacing some percentage of fossil-generated fuel with clean energy,” Hendren said. “Anything that moves the needle in the right direction is good as far as I’m concerned.”
Baugh said he agreed.
“This is an area that’s rapidly developing all the time, and we’re always finding newer and better and less expensive ways to do things,” he said.
“While this seems like the right thing to do now, we’re of course going to keep our minds open to any ways we can improve on this or anything else in the future.”
Hendren said he and others in the Harrisonburg renewable energy were “surprised” to find out about the project.
“An awful lot of people had hoped for transparency from HEC and we need better coordination [between] the public, the city and our public utility,” he said.
O’Dell said confidentiality is important when negotiating real estate transaction terms until the deal is finalized to make sure a party’s negotiating position is not compromised.
He added the motion to ask council for the funding for the purchase of the site was adopted in public during the HEC commission’s last meeting back in July.
Front Royal and Bedford both have projects to build solar installations of three megawatts, while the city of Danville has a project for a six megawatt solar development, according to Tarah Kesterson, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.
Solar farms are non-polluting? Michael Moore my disagree.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zk11vI-7czE&feature=emb_title
[whistling]
This land is part of the property where the new school should have been located. But noooo, they bought the land JMU knew was junk and is now the horrific location for the new school.
