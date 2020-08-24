The Harrisonburg Electric Commission will seek City Council's approval to buy nearly 10 acres off Acorn Drive for a solar farm.
“HEC would use [the solar development] to offer a community solar program to its customers and allow them to offset a part of their usage with renewable energy for a small premium," said Brian O’Dell, the general manager of HEC.
The 1.4 megawatt installation is projected to generate about 3 million kilowatt hours of power, which translates to powering roughly 250 city homes, according to O’Dell. Completion is slated for for summer of 2021, he said.
“It is a large installation, but based on size and the amount of consumption in Harrisonburg, it is a relatively small percentage of our usage,” O’Dell said.
The land costs $550,000, according to city documents.
O’Dell said he did not have a full price tag for the project since HEC will not bear the full cost of development because of a still-undisclosed partnership.
“We will not own the project outright,” O’Dell said. “We will be contracting for the purchase of the power for the purpose of our community solar program.”
He said the contract for the purchase of the power has not yet been signed, but the announcement and more information would be “forthcoming.”
“We’ve been working on this for close to two years and we just felt like there was a demand for this type of product here in town from the feedback from our customers,” O’Dell said.
Councilman Richard Baugh, who is the council representative on the Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee, could not be reached for comment Monday morning.
Doug Hendren, the vice chair of the committee, said he thinks the project is a “a step forward.”
However, he said, it would help keep more money in the local economy if the development was owned by HEC instead of an out-of-town partner.
But, “it doesn’t necessarily matter who owns it, if we’re able to be displacing some percentage of fossil-generated fuel with clean energy,” Hendren said. “Anything that moves the needle in the right direction is good as far as I’m concerned.”
Check back here for more information as the story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.