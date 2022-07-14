Bettye Davis wasn’t expecting the small crowd that formed in the living room of her Harrisonburg household Wednesday evening.
Three members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department and volunteers checked all the smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in Davis’ home, leaving a hot cheese pizza on the counter once they knew the house was safe.
“I’m so excited you all are here,” Davis told the crew, “because I haven’t been able to reach the [detectors].”
Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. was Harrisonburg Fire Department’s 19th annual Free Pizza and Free Smoke Alarm Event, an outreach effort put on by the department in partnership with the local Cicis Pizza off of East Market Street to bring fire safety to local households.
“It’s an honor for us to be doing this and working for our local fire department,” said Renea Moneypenny, Cicis Pizza regional manager. “We’re serving our buffet and we’re boxing up cheese pizzas for our fire department, so it’s double do’s tonight. We enjoy doing it.”
Around 90 firefighters and volunteers in fire engines and SUVs delivered the pizzas to households in Harrisonburg.
“This is a chance for us to really get to know our residents in a nonemergent way,” said Erin Stehle, HFD public education officer. “When people call 911, it’s very scary. This allows us to slow down and get to know our community.”
When the personnel arrived, they checked each smoke detector in the home to make sure it worked, replaced any that didn’t, and talked briefly to each family about having a fire escape plan.
Fire Stations 1 and 4 served as delivery hubs, with volunteers ferrying hot pizzas to the hubs, where the boxes would get grouped by location and assigned to a team of firefighters and volunteers in a vehicle.
Stehle said 2021’s event had hundreds of pizzas delivered, nearly 1,000 devices checked and hundreds of alarms replaced, free of charge.
“Seconds matter in a fire,” Stehle said. “Having the smoke alarms in your house is the most important thing in your house to get you out alive.”
The brainchild of retired fire chief Larry Shifflett and retired education officer Lt. Wanda Willis, the event is currently funded by HFD’s annual budget as a main outreach program, Stehle said.
Stehle said local fire departments offer the services of replacing and testing household alarms, but not many people know it’s available. City residents can simply call the department’s nonemergency line to have their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors checked.
“A lot of the surrounding agencies, both the county and the city, if you call, they will come out and replace the alarms and provide that for free,” Stehle said.
Any city resident could call a special phone number Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. to have one free cheese pizza delivered to their house.
Residents said they called because they wanted to have their smoke detectors checked or needed a replacement carbon monoxide alarm.
Surrounding departments took calls for HFD on Wednesday night, so its personnel could focus on the outreach, Stehle said.
“We never know how many houses we’re going to get into. But the objectives are to make sure that people are safe, so checking the smoke alarms, checking the carbon monoxide alarms and talking about a fire escape plan,” Stehle said.
