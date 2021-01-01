Luke Walker, an eight-year veteran of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, was promoted to the rank of Fire Lieutenant, according to Chief Matt Tobia.
Walker, 29, will be assigned to Engine 23 at the Rock Street Fire Station, the same station his father, John, served at for 23 years.
Walker, a certified fire investigator and inspector, is also a member of the regional hazardous materials team. His older brother, Joseph, is also a member of the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
— Staff Reports
