Harrisonburg Fire Department firefighters discovered evidence of an intentionally set fire while responding to a call in the Shannon Hill Office Park on East Market Street around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Monday press release.
Officials are not releasing the name of the business that caught fire to protect the ongoing investigation, said Matthew Tobia, Harrisonburg fire chief.
They are, however, asking the public to come forward with any details about the case.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating and asking for assistance in identifying the person or people responsible.
No detail is too small and any information would be helpful, Tobia said.
Several people in the area called to report flames in the 700 block of East Market Street, Tobia said. The business is visible from the street.
No residents or firefighters were injured in the incident, according to the press release.
Anyone with information can contact Mike Armstrong, deputy fire marshal, at 540-432-7703 or mike.armstrong@harrisonburgva.gov.
“Arson is an extremely dangerous crime and one that we want to be as assertive as possible with,” Tobia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.