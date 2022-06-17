When it comes to finding the best location for the next fire station, the Harrisonburg Fire Department has tapped into a ready and willing resource — James Madison University math students.
JMU students in a class called mathematics for an industrial career worked with HFD throughout the spring semester to help find the optimal location for the department’s fifth fire station and improve its overall performance.
In December, City Council approved $4.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to build Harrisonburg’s fifth fire station. The collaboration began when professors Hala Nelson and Roger Thelwell received approval from the university to develop the math course, with help from a Preparation for Industrial Careers in Mathematical Sciences grant. They reached out to the city to get ideas for data-driven projects, and the fire station location project was selected.
The team of students in the class, including Max Aedo Espicto, Dominic Gammino, Michael Michniak, Chloe Powell, Ashray Shah, Colby Sherwood and Reggie Wilcox, used different data sets collected by HFD to determine the best places for the station. HFD provided the group with a few possible locations to analyze and determine which would be the most efficient.
“It’s crazy when you look at like the maps of the analysis — just a half-mile difference in where you put a fire station dramatically changes coverage,” Sherwood said.
Wilcox said the team looked at data on emergency calls, travel time, possible incident sites and vulnerability of certain populations in the city. The students also worked with Chip Brown, the city’s geographical information systems administrator, alongside HFD. HFD’s main goals for the new station are to reduce response times for the north side of the city and serve the most people possible within a 1.5-mile radius.
HFD’s Insurance Services Office score, which reflects how prepared the community is for fires, is a 2 out of 10 — the second highest mark possible. ISO ratings are based on the fire department itself, emergency communications, water supply and community risk reduction. Wilcox said by building the fifth fire station in the right place, the HFD’s ISO rating may be bumped to a 1.
“I was involved a lot in the research about social vulnerability,” Wilcox said. “How can we prioritize care and protection for the people that need it the most?”
Besides applying their mathematical skills, the students were also exposed to communicating with a real client through the project. Sherwood said his biggest challenge was making sure communication with city officials was effective and consistent.
Nelson and Wilcox also said communication was a challenge because the team wasn’t familiar with HFD’s vernacular. By the end of the project, though, Nelson said they were comfortable with fire department jargon.
In April, the project team presented its findings to officials in City Hall. Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said they plan on using the data in the future to determine the best location possible for the station.
“This project exceeded every possible expectation that I could have had,” Tobia said. “It was extremely well done, extremely well presented and very well received.”
Wilcox said the final presentation was exciting and considered it a great networking opportunity. Wilcox said the project was valuable because they were able to learn while also providing a service for the community.
“By helping to figure out how to most effectively protect more people, we were saving lives at the end of the day,” Wilcox said “That was a really incredible experience.”
Nelson said it’s fulfilling for her to help students solve real-world problems using math.
“This is the most favorite part of my job,” Nelson said. “Everything else is nothing compared to working with students on projects.”
