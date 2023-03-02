Erin Stehle, a community risk reduction lieutenant for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, has earned the designation of Fire Officer from the Commission on Professional Credentialing.
Stehle has worked for HFD for 12 years.
City officials said Stehle earned the designation at the Center for Public Safety Excellence Conference this week in Orlando. The Commission on Professional Credentialing names someone a Fire Official after a process that includes assessing the applicant's education, experience, professional development, technical competencies, contributions to the profession and involvement in the community.
Candidates are evaluated using a comprehensive peer review model to ensure they possess the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities required for the fire and rescue emergency services field.
"Lt. Stehle is the complete embodiment of professionalism, compassion, and goal achievement," Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. "Erin represents everything that our organization strives to exemplify on a daily basis. She is an amazing leader and is making a tremendous impact on ensuring the safety of our community through innovative prevention efforts."
Stehle oversees the life safety education and child passenger vehicle safety programs within HFD's community risk reduction division. She established Camp L.I.T. — an all-girls camp designed for participants to explore careers in the fire service — in 2018, and in 2019, created the department’s community fire academy, aimed to engage civilians in learning more about the department and its mission.
Stehle also leads HFD's Pizza Night program, a strategy to increase the presence of functioning smoke alarms in homes. Additionally, she partners with art teachers in the city schools during fire prevention month to recognize and celebrate art projects developed by students regarding fire prevention. She also is a volunteer counselor at the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp for Kids.
She earned a bachelor's of science degree from JMU and a master's of science degree from Liberty University. She's certified as a juvenile youth firesetter intervention officer and a child passenger safety seat technician and has taught on the national level.
