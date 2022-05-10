During the pandemic, a lot of clubs and student organizations at high schools saw a drop in enrollment due to the lack of in-person events and meetings. However, the Technology Student Association chapter at Harrisonburg High School was one of the few that grew.
The club chapter's officers went above and beyond to retain membership through virtual meetings, game nights and movie nights, said Seth Shantz, the TSA co-adviser.
"At one point the state leaders asked, 'OK, what's going on there?'" Shantz said of the HHS chapter's success during the pandemic.
A lot of that had to do with three seniors -- Sam Rooker, Evelyn Sprague and Bethany Hinshaw.
"I have no idea what our chapter would look like today without them," Shantz said.
It's safe to say the club of about 17 is thriving. Eleven of its members traveled to Hampton this month to participate in the state's Technosphere, which challenges students in 38 categories. Students usually choose between three and four competitions to compete in but can do as many as they want, said Geoff Estes, co-adviser along with Shantz at Harrisonburg High School.
"Our students faced stiff competition against the top competitors from across the state," Estes said.
Along with the numerous awards won, Rooker served as state TSA historian this year and received the George R. Wilcox Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded considering a student’s grades, achievement test scores, accomplishments as a member of the Technology Student Association, and awards and recognition outside of TSA, according to a press release. Rooker also received the William T. Reed top student competitior award.
"Sam's impact on TSA at the chapter, regional and state level is hard to fully express," Estes said.
Rooker has been a member of TSA since sixth grade. He also received first place in music production for a project he did on the Apollo space missions. Rooker wrote an orchestral piece based on the Apollo missions.
"I wanted to convey how can we talk about history through music," he said. Along with playing the piece for the two judges, Rooker was interviewed by the judges about the process.
Sprague and Hinshaw competed with Rooker in the Chapter Team competition, which also netted them first place.
Chapter Team is an event where students have to host a mock meeting that follows parliamentary rules for how a meeting should be conducted.
"We practiced a lot," Hinshaw said. "I have a script that I've been modifying over the last seven years."
Despite being dinged by judges for going over the 15-minute allotted time for their mock meeting, the HHS chapter still took home the top prize.
All top three finishers were:
- Dragster Design: 2nd Place - Owen Johnston
- Photographic Technology: 1st Place - Bethany Hinshaw
- Prepared Presentation: 3rd Place - Anish Aradhey
- Chapter Team: 1st Place - Bethany Hinshaw, Sam Rooker, Jack Rooker, Anish Aradhey, Evelyn Sprague, Ashley Huang
- Coding: 1st Place - Jesse Kreider, Alex Emigdio-Torres
- Extemporaneous Speech: 3rd Place - Sam Rooker
- Tech Problem Solving: 2nd Place - Jill Yoder, Owen Johnston
- Music Production: 1st Place - Sam Rooker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.