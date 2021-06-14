Getting to graduation was not an easy feat for Harrisonburg High School student Aliyah Williams.
Hurdle after hurdle was presented to the senior, but whenever she thought she’d hit rock bottom, she thought of her father, who never allowed Williams to give up.
“You can be at rock bottom, but you find your way up,” Williams said.
Williams had to repeat 10th grade after falling in with the wrong crowd and skipping class as much as she attended. She also became pregnant with her son that year. He is 2 now.
It was sometimes hard to find the motivation to keep trying and fighting for her future. But now Williams had a child who she knows she needed to fight for as well.
“Having kids, you can’t give up. You have to show them better and guide them through life,” she said.
Williams did get her grades and studies in order, and on Saturday she crossed the stage at Bridgeforth Stadium at James Madison University with 376 of her peers.
“I’m excited, but it’s a lot to take in after struggling,” Williams said a few days before the ceremony.
It was also a bittersweet day because Williams’ biggest motivation after her son was her father, who died on April 10.
“He was a single father, and he didn’t finish high school because he was taking care of my sisters and me,” Williams said of why her father pushed her to be better. “He would be really excited.”
The excitement was palpable as grads walked into the stadium under an overcast sky with the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” playing from the band section. This was the first time that members of the Class of 2021 have seen each other in over a year. Harrisonburg High School remained almost completely virtual for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year.
“We lost something, all of us,” Superintendent Michael Richards said in a pre-recorded speech to students. “But we held it together and came out OK. ... We keep going, always supporting each other.”
Richards asked students to consider the big picture — that despite what was lost this past year, they were sitting there Saturday, at the end of a pandemic, about to graduate high school.
It was a moment that was not lost on Blanca Diaz Claros. For the past year she has been learning virtually while also taking care of her four siblings, one of whom is a new baby sister.
“I couldn’t do my homework,” Diaz Claros said. She fell behind the first semester of her senior year. The future looked uncertain.
But like her peer, Aliyah Williams, Diaz Claros sought motivation from an important figure in her life — her pastor.
“He told me, ‘You have to be a good student. Don’t be in drugs, be something in life,’” she said. “I feel like he was someone who helped me to get here.”
Diaz Claros worked hard and ended her senior year with all A’s and B’s.
“Seeing my grades, I feel so good right now,” Diaz Claros said leading up to graduation.
She hopes to go to culinary school and open her own restaurant. It’s a passion and a dream shared by her mother and grandmother that never got to be lived.
“I want to make my mom and grandmother happy,” Diaz Claros said.
