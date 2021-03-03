The Harrisonburg High School Class of 1964 was a small one compared to graduating classes today. It had only 99 graduates, which has dwindled into the 80s these days.
The Class of '64 was also the last racially segregated class for Harrisonburg.
And for many reasons, the Class of '64 is a tight one, regularly having reunions and keeping in touch. It also has a strong connection to the school division and a continued commitment to provide next generations with unique opportunities.
All of this has come together in some interesting ways. The members of the Class of '64 raised funds the year after they graduated to give Mary Ann Tucker, then Mary Ann Smith, a Black graduate of the Class of '65, a scholarship.
Tucker went on to become a teacher herself and taught for 37 years.
It also was the largest fundraising effort of any graduating class in Harrisonburg City Public Schools' history.
After seeing the impact of a similar organization, Mike Layman and a few other members of his class helped form the Harrisonburg Education Foundation, a nonprofit that provides funds to city schools.
As the Class of '64 approached its 50th reunion in 2014, there was a lot of buzz about a big "something" that could be done to mark the occasion, Layman said.
"This class has been uniquely close," Layman said. "And we talked about doing something special."
A committee of 12 was formed to figure out exactly what that something special could be. When it was suggested that $64,000 be raised to create an endowment for continued HCPS student opportunities, jaws hit the floor.
"For a class of 99, that had dwindled into the 80s at this point, it didn't seem doable," Layman said.
But the Class of '64 has been a determined bunch for a long time. Through fundraising efforts and gifts from their class alone, it was announced at their 55th reunion that the $64,000 had been reached and exceeded. The endowment is now over $70,000.
Barbara Conger, a member of the fundraising committee, was largely responsible for the heavy lifting when it came to tracking down alumni and contacting them to donate.
A letter was sent out to members of the class with the group's mission and values and goals for what this fundraising effort could be.
It also prepared a booklet of everyone's class pictures and updated information, which was handed out at the 50th reunion, as a motivator to get the campaign started, Conger said.
But it was a partnership between the school division and the Kennedy Center, thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Class of '64, that really kicked the campaign into high gear, said Emily Gianfortoni.
The program was called "Any Given Child," and it brought the arts into the classroom with the help of the Kennedy Center. The program is still going on today.
The most recent project that the Class of '64 endowment has funded is, unsurprisingly, themed "Life During COVID." The project is being undertaken by HHS teacher Mary Strickler.
There has been only one person allowed to donate to the Class of '64 endowment, an honorary graduate in the class' eyes -- Tucker.
Although partially responsible for Tucker going to college and becoming a teacher herself, the Class of '64 did not know Tucker. It had not kept up with her life after she graduated.
That changed a few years ago, when a few members tracked her down as part of the campaign efforts, Tucker being the very first recipient of the class' philanthropic activities.
Diane Langhorst has now met with Tucker a number of times since connecting, and she described it as "enriching the whole experience" of what the Class of '64 has been doing the last seven years.
"Five years ago, we didn't know Mary Ann," Langhorst said. "Now, we're good buds. She's absolutely lovely."
Now that the Class of '64's fundraising goals have been met, it is focusing efforts on inspiring and encouraging other HCPS classes to do the same or find their own cause to rally behind.
To help with this effort, Conger used the public libraries and high school library to compile the names of class officers for every HHS class since 1913.
"Connecting with history, it makes education richer and richer," she said. "I'm proud of what we've done."
