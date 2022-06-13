When Marvin Rivera Martinez came to Harrisonburg with his mother and brother from El Salvador in 2018, he thought long and hard whether he wanted to enroll in school as a freshman or just work instead.
“I started working clearing tables” at El Charro, Martinez said. “I had to make money to support my family so we could pay rent. So I thought, school or work?”
While it certainly would have been easier to choose one or the other, Martinez thought about his future and decided if he wanted to be someone, he needed an education. In a move that showed wisdom beyond his years, Martinez decided to take up the burden of being a full-time student at Harrisonburg High School and a full-time employee.
Martinez didn’t know any English and spent his freshman year in English language learner classes. He worried that spending so much time not taking credit courses would set him back.
“I wasn’t taking any classes to graduate,” he said. “Am I going to graduate on time?”
But by the time he reached sophomore year he was performing at level and a future of graduating with his peers didn’t just seem possible but probable. All the while Martinez was working at El Charro and was eventually made a shift manager. Martinez works at Olive Garden now and surprisingly has no bitterness about having to work and go to school at the same time. In fact, Martinez said that both school and work have taught him invaluable skills.
By the time he reached his junior year, Martinez was taking the most challenging classes that Harrisonburg High School has to offer. He was in the Spanish Club, AVID Club, and the National Honor Society.
Despite debating whether he was even going to go to high school, Martinez entered his senior year in the top 15% of his class. It was time to start thinking about college. Martinez’s dream school was James Madison University. But then he heard about QuestBridge, a college matching scholarship program that awards full rides to some of the best colleges and universities in the country.
Martinez knew that only the top students got accepted by QuestBridge and matched to a school. He knew he was close to fitting the definition, but he wasn’t sure when he submitted his application. Out of 15,000 applications only 6,000 are accepted. Martinez was one of them.
Martinez matched with the University of Virginia and will start this summer in the engineering and applied science program. In the end, Martinez didn’t even apply to JMU.
“My mom is very proud of me, but I don’t think she knew how prestigious U.Va. was,” Martinez said with a laugh. “Now she tells everyone.”
On Saturday morning, Martinez graduated from Harrisonburg High School with a 4.2 GPA. He crossed the stage at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at JMU with 448 of his peers.
The Class of 2022, like the city of Harrisonburg, is an incredibly diverse population, and that is one of its greatest strengths, said Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards.
“There are a lots of people who would try and erase those who are not in their worldview,” Richards said. “You have done the opposite. You have done what many do not have in their hearts to do. You have accepted difference. You have embraced difference.”
It is because of the diversity and the size of the Class of 2022 that they have been able to accomplish this, Richards said. “And that gives me hope.”
Both the salutatorian, Micah Tongen, and the valedictorian, Luke Tao, gave brief speeches at Saturday morning’s ceremony.
Tao said the only thing separating him from Tongen in terms of grades was one class. He said it would have been easy for people to pit Tongen and himself against each other. But that’s not what people should be focusing on, Tao said.
“I want you to learn to learn, not to get grades,” Tao said.
