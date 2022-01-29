There is something special about receiving an award that you were nominated for by your colleagues. That's how Melissa Hensley sees it after receiving a Virginia leadership award.
Hensley, principal of Harrisonburg High School, is the recipient of Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development’s 2022 Leadership Award.
The award is presented annually to one Virginia educator for outstanding leadership in teaching and learning, according to a press release. Virginia ASCD is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association of more than 1,500 members statewide, including teachers, school administrators, and higher education faculty, the press release says. Hensley was selected for the award from many candidates representing all areas of the commonwealth, the release says.
Hensley learned last week that she was selected as the recipient of the award. Her colleagues had previously asked for her resume to submit Hensley for the leadership award, so she knew she was in the running.
"I always think it's a great honor when your colleagues say you're a great candidate for a recognition based on the work you do with us," Hensley said.
Being a leader and principal of the city of Harrisonburg's only high school is not an easy task. Hensley and her administrative team must balance the needs of a diverse and large group of students and that extends beyond the classroom and into the community at large. It's a challenging task but one that drew Hensley to HHS in the first place, she said.
Hensley has served as principal at HHS since 2019; previously she was the principal at Central High School in Woodstock.
"It's been a learning curve for me, which is a good thing," Hensley said. "It's a much bigger school that offers a lot of programs. But professionally I want to grow and push myself, so I'm honored to serve as principal."
Hensley said that while HHS is a unique school, it faces the same challenges that other schools do, especially now as the pandemic continues.
"The challenge is to provide programming that is rigorous enough and meets the needs of all students on all diversity levels," Hensley said. "We continue to use a collective team approach to identify those needs."
“The challenges that school leaders currently face are unprecedented," VASCD Executive Director Laurie McCullough said in the press release. "It’s difficult for a principal to maintain steady, calm leadership, high expectations, and a caring culture under such pressure. Yet that is exactly what Dr. Hensley has done. We are honored to have the opportunity to recognize and celebrate her."
