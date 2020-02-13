Valerie Kibler, who teaches journalism and advanced placement English at Harrisonburg High School, will be inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame on April 26, the Virginia High School League announced Wednesday.
Kibler, who is the adviser for HHS’s student newspaper, The Newsstreak, has been active in scholastic journalism for over 30 years in the state of Virginia. In 2014 she was awarded the Journalism Education Association Medal of Merit and serves on the Virginia Association of Journalism Teachers and Advisers board and is a former director of the organization. Under her watch the student newspaper has grown into a nationally recognized and award-winning publication.
Kibler will join 13 other athletes, coaches and contributors to be inducted as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class on April 26 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.
— Staff Report
