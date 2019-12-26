When Cam’Ron Stuart was thinking about where he wanted to go to college, he knew he wanted lots of options.
After the Harrisonburg High School senior learned that he was qualified for free college applications and free SAT, he decided to take “options” to the next level.
Stuart ended up applying to between 25 and 30 colleges and universities, though he’s not exactly sure how many. As of last week he’d been accepted to 13. He has not been rejected by any schools. He was wait-listed at Shenandoah University but ultimately accepted.
When asked whether it feels like he goes home every day after school to another acceptance letter, Stuart said, shyly, “basically ... yes.”
Although the process of applying to so many schools may seem daunting, Stuart said that after awhile you get good at filling out applications and for some of the smaller schools they only take 15 to 20 minutes.
Stuart has a school in mind that he would agree to, but he hasn’t heard back yet and doesn’t want to jinx it. For his graduation party he plans to have a “gender reveal” party, except instead of a baby’s gender, he will reveal which school he will attend in fall 2020.
Stuart is a well-rounded student at HHS. He played JV football, managed all four basketball teams, was in the school musical, and is a member of the Black Student Union.
While his GPA was OK, a 3.48, it was his SAT score that is causing him to stand out to colleges and universities. Stuart scored a 1380, which is in the 94th percentile of all SAT takers.
When asked how he feels about such an excellent score in the SAT, Stuart said simply that his parents are really proud.
Stuart plans to study secondary math education to be a math teacher. He is debating going as far as getting his doctorate, in order to be a principal or administrator one day, but thinks he wants to get teaching experience before he does that. He also wants to coach basketball.
Unlike some students who look forward to moving away from home to start their careers after graduating college, Stuart wants to return to teach at Harrisonburg High School. He said he spends a lot of time talking up the school that he loves and he wants to return to give back to the community.
“I want to be here. I like the diversity,” he said.
Stuart said what he’s looking forward to most about college is meeting new people and exploring his independence to prepare him for the real world after he graduates.
And even though he plans to return, Stuart is going to miss a lot about high school.
“I walked into the class assembly, and it hit me that it’s my last year,” Stuart said. “I’m close to all the teachers. It’s a really welcoming place.”
