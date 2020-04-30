Sometimes it's the setbacks you don't see coming that lead you to even better ideas and results.
That's the story for Jadelin McLeod, a Harrisonburg High School senior, who spent most of this past school year working on a science project she intended to enter into a few competitions, including the Shenandoah Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
With a week before the deadline to submit her work and findings, key materials she needed were unexpectedly unavailable. Instead of scrapping the whole thing and accepting defeat, McLeod decided to pivot and come up with an entirely new project with just one week to go.
McLeod decided to take her passion for chain mail — she has made jewelry and armor from different kinds over the years — and develop a science project around that.
"I was curious as the material properties of them and which one was stronger," she said. After finding little research on the matter, including a more serious literature review years prior, McLeod decided to do her own experimentation on the topic.
What she did know was chain mail is more likely to be damaged by stabbing rather than stretching. She decided to do puncture strength tests on two different types of chain mail.
Given the limited time she had to complete the project, McLeod spent an entire day on the experimenting and a day writing her paper.
Just happy to be able to submit a project, McLeod was surprised to learn that she placed first in the engineering category at the regional level, qualifying her for a spot at the state level.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state competition was to take place in Roanoke this month, and participants were planning to present their work to judges in person, said Andy Jackson, secondary science coordinator for Harrisonburg City Public Schools and co-director of the HHS STEM Academy.
That not being an option due to the need to social distance, students competing at the state level were asked to submit a PowerPoint presentation explaining their work in lieu of being present for the competition.
Last week, McLeod discovered that she placed first at the state level for engineering. Given the high-stress level of her work prior to the regional competition, McLeod was surprised to say the least.
"I put a lot of effort into it, but it was very much a last-minute thing," McLeod said.
McLeod will be attending Olin College of Engineering in the fall.
In addition to McLeod, Harrisonburg High School juniors Stella Alexiou and Thomas Shulgan received an honorable mention at the state level for their project on renewable fuels for cooking and heating in Africa, titled: "Engineering a Sustainable Source of Fuel for the Nasaruni Academy."
Nathan Henderson and Holly Bill also participated at the state level but did not place.
In total about 14 students participated in the regional science fair from HHS, Jackson said.
While it's not uncommon for students to progress to the state level based on their regional performance, it is not common for a student to place first.
"No, that's quite an honor," Jackson said.
