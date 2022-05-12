A Harrisonburg High School student and teacher have been named 2022 Bezos Scholarship and Educator Cohort winners.
The Bezos Family Foundation launched the Scholars program in 2005 to provide young people a platform to design solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing their communities, according to a press release.
Selected this year are Anish Aradhey, a sophomore, and educator Danae Delozier.
Anish is engaged in addressing inequalities in his community, according to a press release.
“I am excited to draw inspiration from my fellow scholars and work to improve my community by connecting my passions for science and community service,” he said in the press release.
Anish will be supported by Delozier.
Delozier is passionate about using communication skills to participate in social discourse efficiently and ethically, according to a press release. As an English teacher — and most recently taking on the role of debate coach — she hopes to continue to use communication skills to inspire and lead her students in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, the press release says.
“I am looking forward to working with passionate students, developing leadership skills, and making a positive impact on the community," Delozier said in the release.
