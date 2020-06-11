One of Brandon Stees’ fondest and most empowering moments as a high school student was passing the algebra I Standards of Learning test.
It was one of many standardized tests Stees would need to pass to earn a standard diploma. Stees recalls that math has always been his hardest subject and therefore he has had to work extra hard at it.
But Stees never passes up the opportunity for help, whether from his teachers, assistant teachers or his parents. That, along with many hours of study, earned him a passing algebra I SOL score.
This might sound like an everyday success story, but Stees is no ordinary success story. Stees has multiple disabilities, including Down syndrome, intellectual disability and vision impairment.
Although the obstacles have been challenging, and Stees has had to work harder than most to achieve his goals, he’s always known that they are just that — achievable.
When he passed that SOL test, he called his mom, Rhonda.
“I had to repeat myself three times for her to believe me,” Stees said. “That’s when I realized perseverance is worth it.”
It took Stees seven years, but this past week, in an unusual graduation ceremony, he received his high school standard diploma. A standard diploma, unlike an applied studies diploma, means Stees met all of the graduation requirements of his peers, including passing many SOL tests.
It’s not easy for a person with multiple disabilities. In fact, according to the Department of Education, only 29 students with multiple disabilities graduated with a standard diploma in 2019.
His mom calls him a “trailblazer,” and it’s clear that with everything Stees has accomplished, that is not just proud mom talk.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, Rhonda Stees had a horrifying image of her son graduating in front of a computer screen instead of in front of people.
After seven years, and how hard Stees had worked to reach graduation, she couldn’t believe it might end like that.
But Harrisonburg High School arranged a special, social distancing appropriate ceremony for families and graduates that took place over the course of three days last week.
“I’m so thankful,” Rhonda Stees said. “It was so well organized and they did a really nice job.”
Brandon reiterated, saying: “It was great. A lot different because of the virus, but I liked that they played ‘Pomp and Circumstance.’”
He said it’s weird being an official high school graduate after seven years. “But it’s a good type of weird.”
For the commencement exercises, in a speech in which he thanked his teachers and supporters, Stees recounted some of his favorite memories, such as playing euphonium in the band, participating in forensics team, and playing unified basketball.
He also talked about a program called I’m Determined through the Department of Education and partnered with James Madison University.
It was during an I’m Determined summit that Stees met Kendal Swartzentruber, an education coordinator at JMU who also teaches a class on intellectual disabilities. Swartzentruber asked Stees if he would guest speak and has since invited Stees back numerous times, referring to Stees as his co-teacher and saying he couldn’t imagine teaching the class without him.
It’s motivated Stees to want to be a teacher one day. Stees is enrolling in classes at Blue Ridge Community College for this fall. His mom said she hopes to one day see a program for students with disabilities at a college or university in this area. Currently such a program doesn’t exist in this area.
“I have no doubt he would blaze a trail through that as well,” Rhonda Stees said.
