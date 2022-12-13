The most important thing people can do to help the people of Iran who are protesting a brutal, 40-year dictatorship is to raise awareness and continue to share accurate information.
That’s why a number of female STEM students at Harrisonburg High School spent last week hosting events and activities to help shed light on what is happening in Iran.
Soraya Kaussler, Claire Kirwan, Lucy Ludwig and Shirin Kaussler are part of the STEM Academy’s Women in STEM, which was established about 5 years ago, said Myron Blosser, co-director of the STEM Academy.
Soraya and Shirin are sisters and members of a large Persian family, some of whom are still residing in Iran, making the plight of the Iranian people even more personal, Soraya said.
“This is close to our hearts,” she said. “It’s been 40 years of discrimination and not having full rights.”
“We organized the series of activities and events because we recognize the need to amplify Iranian women’s voices. The internet has been shut down in Iran and there are no international media outlets allowed. My sister and I are glued to several Instagram accounts from Iran that record protests and human rights abuses, so that we can try to stay updated and informed,” Soraya said. “Iranians courageously protest and call for the end of widespread repression and the establishment of a political system that respects equality and upholds human rights.They want the same freedoms and rights we have here in the US and in any other democracy.”
The HHS students hosted a fundraiser at Smiley’s Ice Cream, had a day where everyone wore purple, had trivia events during lunch times, and all week had an information stand about what is happening in Iran.
All four girls call on everyone to educate themselves on Iran and the discrimination women face, to seek out accurate news sources and to share them widely.
“All of Iran is coming together for women’s rights,” Kirwan said.
Sharing what’s going on “is the best thing we can do for them,” Ludwig said.
