At a Harrisonburg City School Board meeting Tuesday, Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the school division, presented an update on construction of the city's second high school and showed some drone pictures of the progress.
Different sections of the school are continuing their ascent upward. Two-story concrete walls are in place for the gym, as well as the flex building. Bar joints are going in for both, and decking will go up next.
The school's front parking lot is visible, as are the baseball and softball fields.
Drill rigs are present almost constantly to drill the 165, 500-foot deep wells that need to go in, Mackail said. So far, 80 are complete.
Construction crews did lose some time because of the snow. The drilling can continue in any weather, but work on buildings has to stop for safety reasons, Mackail said.
"Once the steel goes up, it's going to be impressive," he said.
In the next few months the School Board should be getting additional information on programming for the new high school.
A decision on the name of the high school, commonly referred to as HHS2, should also be coming in the next few months.
An update on the new high school is given at every School Board meeting and work session. The next School Board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
