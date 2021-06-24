More than a year after construction of the city’s second high school was paused, members of the Harrisonburg City School Board and City Council Liaison Committee announced Tuesday that the now $112-million project is slated for completion in 2023.
According to Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the school division, Change Order 5 is being drafted, which will allow Nielsen Builders to restart construction that was paused in April of last year due the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertain economic outlook it wrought.
According to Jim DeLucas with Nielsen Builders, if winters are mild the school could be complete by mid-October of 2023. But the restart has to wait until the latest change order is written, signed and approved by City Council. Approval is expected at council’s first meeting next month.
“We’re ready to go,” DeLucas said.
Originally slated to cost the city and its taxpayers $105 million, the pause in construction has led to an additional $7.7 million in costs, according to Mackail. City Council approved the plan for HHS2 in early December 2019 and, due to the pandemic, did not include any dollars for the high school in its fiscal year 2021-22 budget, leery of strapping residents with the originally proposed 13-cent real-estate tax increase to fund the project.
On May 25, however, council voted 4-1 to raise the rate by 4 cents starting July 1 to restart school construction, allowing the city to go to the bond market in late August or early September.
In addition to the timeline for HHS2, Superintendent of Schools Michael Richards discussed the federal funding that Harrisonburg will receive as a result of the American Recovery Plan Act.
Some new guidelines have been released and school divisions are required to spend 20% of the total money received on learning loss as a result of the pandemic, and it cannot be used on construction of new facilities. However, $9 million of the $12 million the division is expected to receive can be put toward the construction of the new high school. It will be allocated to the schools by the city in $3 million increments over the next three fiscal years.
