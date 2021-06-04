Movement on restarting construction on Harrisonburg’s second high school has been slow since the project was officially halted at the end of April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerns over funding and the burden to taxpayers have caused the School Board to look for funding elsewhere, including federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which the division is expecting millions.
That federal funding is still on the table, but it’s complicated, Superintendent Michael Richards said. He said he plans to share the information on the federal funding at Monday’s liaison committee meeting between members of the School Board and City Council.
On May 25, City Council approved a 4 cent increase in the real estate tax, allowing the city to go to the bond market to get funding to resume construction of the school.
In the meantime, the contract between the city of Harrisonburg and Nielsen Builders remains suspended. No new change orders have been signed, but that doesn’t mean anyone is backing out of the project, said Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
“Change order No. 4 suspended the work at the construction site. The suspension stays in force until such time as the funding becomes available,” Mackail said. “There is really no extension of the contract.”
The April 30 date on the change order refers to the date that allows either HCPS or Nielsen Builders to terminate the contract. Neither party plans to terminate the contract, Mackail said. Jim Delucas, board chair and chief data officer for Nielsen, has also said that Nielsen has no intention of terminating the original contract.
The city of Harrisonburg will go to the bond market and then the City Council will appropriate the money for the construction, Mackail said.
The city will not likely go to the bond market until mid-July, said Michael Parks, director of communication for the city.
“There are steps that have to be taken prior to that to make sure we have prepared ourselves for that effort,” he said.
Following going to the market, Harrisonburg will still need to appropriate the funds, which will take two readings by City Council and likely won’t take place until early or mid-August. Once all that is done, the funds will be available, Parks said.
The need for a second high school in the city, which is commonly referred to as HHS2, is great. It is projected that Harrisonburg High School will be overcapacity by 600 students this fall, and that is without the need to social distance, which may still be in place by then.
It is being proposed that two semipermanent structures be rented and constructed to accommodate feeding HHS students, the biggest challenge with crowding and social distancing. This is in addition to 14 mobile classrooms that are already present at the school.
