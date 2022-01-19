It was announced at a Harrisonburg City School Board work session Tuesday that the recommended opening date for the city’s second high school has been pushed back to fall 2024. The opening date was originally over the winter break in 2023.
There are a number of reasons for this change, said Superintendent Michael Richards. They include: Needed staff cannot be in place unless hired in fall of 2023; a winter break move will require several days for staff without students present to move items and set up classrooms, disrupts instruction, community, and flow of yearlong class unless all courses are semester-based; transportation changes and challenges; disrupted student-counselor relationships; and standardized testing would be impacted.
HHS2 will participate in the same Virginia High School League sports and activities as Harrisonburg High School, but the competitive marching band will be housed at HHS and students will be bused to HHS after school for participation.
It was also announced how the attendance zones will be aligned. Students who attend Thomas Harrison Middle School will attend HHS and students who attend Skyline Middle School will attend HHS2. Ninth- and 10th-grade students will remain at their home schools all day. Students in grades 11 and 12 can take specialized courses at their home school or the other school.
The School Board also received an update on programming.
Visual and performing arts classes will occur at both schools. Each school will have a band. Both schools will use the HHS auditorium for major performances. Spaces will be repurposed in HHS and HHS2 to align with programming.
Career and technical education classes and STEM courses will be offered at both schools. Coursework in mechatronics will occur at HHS2 for 11th and 12th grade, both STEM and non-STEM Academy students.
Health science intro coursework will be offered at both schools. Further unique specialization will occur in grades 11 and 12.
JROTC is a challenge. Options include after-school program for HHS2 students, offering a waiver for some students, or creating a different leadership program.
There are some things that will be offered at both schools: AVID classes, ESL programming, dual-language courses, SPED programming, and student child care.
It is being recommended that a principal for HHS2 be hired no later than summer 2023 to allow that person to handle much of the staffing for HHS2, and that a bookkeeper, activity director and a counseling director be hired by fall 2023.
More recommendations will follow. It is also anticipated that a name for the new high school will be chosen and voted upon this year.
