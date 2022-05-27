George Hirschmann resigned from Harrisonburg City Council on Wednesday, citing personal and health reasons.
In a statement, Hirschmann, 77, said it "was with a mixture of sadness and gratitude" to announce his resignation. Hirschmann, an independent, served on City Council for six years.
His resignation is effective immediately. City Council has 30 days to appoint someone to fill Hirschmann's seat.
Reached Thursday, Hirschmann said he would consider running for City Council again if his health allowed.
"While my heart is heavy at the thought of no longer serving the community I care so much about, I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to make the Friendly City a better place thanks to the trust you placed in me as one of your elected officials," Hirschmann said in a statement. "Harrisonburg truly is a remarkable place full of caring, wonderful people, and it has been my pleasure to serve you all."
City Council will have a special meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers to address Hirschmann's resignation.
'Stalwart Ally'
In a joint statement, Mayor Deanna Reed, Vice Mayor Sal Romero and council members Laura Dent and Chris Jones said they were saddened when they learned they would do city business without Hirschmann.
"We know George’s decision to resign is likely the hardest choice he has had to make as your elected official, but we applaud him for placing the community he has worked so hard for first and recognizing that his health would no longer allow him to commit the hours necessary to carry on in the position he loves so much," the statement said.
City Council said that during his time on the dais, Hirschmann was a "stalwart ally of Harrisonburg’s senior community," and went to "great lengths to ensure their needs are always at the forefront of our conversations in serving our public."
"We are very grateful for George’s commitment to public service, and his compassion for the people of The Friendly City," the statement said. "He has served as an example for all of us to follow when it comes to approaching the difficult work of City Council with a smile on our face and a dedication to see it through. His fellowship and leadership has left an indelible mark on all who served with him, and we are appreciative of his friendship."
Hirschmann was the lone conservative voice on City Council. Pat Haden, chair of the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee, said Hirschmann's resignation is a "great loss" for City Council.
"We are very saddened to hear the news of him resigning from his position," she said.
Haden said that while the committee hopes City Council appoint a conservative individual, the decision is ultimately up to members of the governing body.
"[Hirschmann] is a unique person and one of a kind," she said.
About Hirschmann
Before his time on City Council, Hirschmann served as a United States Navy lieutenant and was chief meteorologist at WHSV-TV3.
Hirschmann was council's representative on the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, the City/County Liaison Committee, the Community Development Block Grant Selection Committee, the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Massanutten Regional Library board, the Stormwater Advisory Committee and the Eastern Mennonite University/City liaison committee.
"These efforts have directly led to furthering Harrisonburg's mission and goals by utilizing available funds to support our nonprofits, by bringing transportation projects to our city, and by creating better connections with our regional partners to serve the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley," Hirschmann said in a statement.
Hirschmann noted his strong support to build a new fifth fire station, and his backing of the Harrisonburg Police Department, including sponsoring numerous National Night Out events to improve the relationship between police and the community.
"Likewise, his dedication to addressing affordable housing in our community has been a testament to his belief that all in Harrisonburg deserve to be able to safely and affordably be part of our city. And George has always led the way on supporting our police, firefighters and emergency communicators — something the former United States Navy Lieutenant has always been very proud of," City Council said in a statement.
Hirschmann also said he was proud to collaborate with City Council and staff to create the Harrisonburg 2039 vision plan, "which will continue to guide elected officials in our community for years to come toward making Harrisonburg the Capital of the Shenandoah Valley."
"I have pushed to ensure the needs of senior citizens in our community are at the forefront of conversations regarding affordable housing in Harrisonburg," Hirschmann said. "I have been a champion of our comprehensive housing and market analysis study, and I am gratified to know that the structure we built during my time here will support the needs of seniors and all others in our community regarding the ability to live comfortably in Harrisonburg for years to come."
Hirschmann's colleagues on City Council said they will "miss his wit and humor that so often brightened our spirits during even the hardest of conversations."
Hirschmann said he will miss serving on City Council.
"And I have faith that those who come after me will work as hard as I have to embody the values of The Friendly City," he said.
