After a vote Tuesday night to hit the pause button on construction for Harrisonburg’s second high school, there are still a lot of unknowns, particularly when construction will resume and how much it will cost the division to pause construction.
The School Board was told that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic uncertainty, it would not be wise or sustainable to continue construction of what is being known as HHS2 at this time.
Pending approval of City Council, the School Board and Nielsen Builders will enter into a change order of the construction process, to last no longer than a year.
However, during that time, depending on many factors tied to the economic impacts of the coronavirus, the construction process could begin again.
The bottom line is that the school will not open in 2022, said School Board Chairman Andy Kohen.
“It’s heartbreaking, but that’s it,” he said.
So far, Kohen said he has not heard much from the public about the decision to suspend construction on the new high school. Only one community member’s public comment was officially recorded during the meeting, and the individual expressed heartbreak but understanding about the choice.
In addition to not knowing when construction will begin again, there will also be a cost associated with pausing construction that the city will have to incur. But that amount will not be known until a final version of the resolution passed on Tuesday is submitted to City Council.
“There are state and local laws that govern what must happen to a construction site when no work is going on,” Kohen said.
For example, lead that has been unearthed must be put back and reseeded during this time that construction isn’t occurring.
“That’s not cost-less,” Kohen said.
More on how much it will cost will be known when the final resolution is submitted to City Council, which almost assuredly will be passed.
