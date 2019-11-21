Claudia McClean, whose plan to be an Airbnb host was shot down earlier this month, said she felt picked on by City Council and the neighbors who opposed the proposal.
McClean is in the minority of Harrisonburg property owners whose requests for special-use permits to offer short-term rentals have been denied by the the city. Since the permit process has been in place, council has approved 24, rejected two and tabled one, according to Michael Parks, the city’s director of communications.
Council reviews each request on a case-by-case basis.
“I keep trying to remember that it’s not personal — my neighbors’ issues aren’t personal, but I still felt assaulted by my neighbors when they spoke at the meetings,” she said in reference to the council and Planning Commission meetings.
McClean has lived at 907 Ridgewood Road for 15 years and had been operating a short-term rental for 10 months prior to Aug. 1, when the city started requiring homeowners to have a permit.
In a Tuesday interview, McClean said she thinks council members voted against her request because they’re not really in charge.
“They should have taken a stand because they are the leaders of this city, but they didn’t because James Madison University really are the ones who own the city,” she said. “Council needs to be responsive to our community.”
Mayor Deanna Reed was the only council member who voted in favor of McClean’s request.
Reed said she had an issue with short-term rental critics, in this case neighbors, saying people are renting their homes to strangers.
“Strangers in our neighborhood — I don’t understand that,” Reed said during the Nov. 12 council meeting. “If I moved into your neighborhood, I’m a stranger to your neighborhood. You get to know your neighbors.”
McClean said she was thrilled by Reed’s decision to take a stand.
Councilman Chris Jones made a number of comments in favor of the request but later abstained from the vote.
“I was shocked that Chris Jones abstained, and that’s when I have to think about what kind of pressures he felt to do that,” he said. “He couldn’t have had all those comments and then not felt that it was right to vote.”
Jones could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Councilmen Sal Romero and Richard Baugh voted against the request because, they said, of concerns neighbors had about safety and the character of the neighborhood.
Neither could be reached for comment Tuesday. The city received 14 letters opposing the request.
The neighborhood is full of families with children, according to McClean.
“I don’t have children, and that’s a lot of what the socialization is, so this is not where my social life occurs,” she said.
McClean began renting space in her home because the income sounded attractive, but the main reason was she lives alone and it gave her contact with other people.
“I’m a hermit and being able to talk to others visiting from out of town is the thing I have enjoyed most about this,” she said. “The people that come stay with me are interesting and intelligent and are nice to be around.”
She said she has never had an issue with a renter.
Airbnb has different levels of screening for both hosts and guests. According to Airbnb.com, it checks hosts and guests against regulatory, terrorist and sanctions watch lists around the world. In the United States, background checks are also done.
McClean said her neighbors’ fears were unfounded, as they didn’t have any complaints before she requested a permit.
“Up until my request went before the city, no one in my neighborhood knew I was renting out space,” she said. “Then suddenly a bunch of neighbors found out about my request and had a bunch of concerns.”
If she brought up the request a year from now, McClean said, it wouldn’t be a problem for her neighbors or council.
“I think by then, people’s attitudes will have shifted because they will realize that times are changing and Airbnbs are a part of those changes,” she said.
With her permit being denied, she plans to find people to rent rooms in her house longer term.
“Life is too short for me to be pissed off at how things ended, so I have to move forward and find another way to rent out,” she said.
Going forward, McClean said the city should have one rule for everyone.
“There need to be strict guidelines, not these lax guidelines and council being able to just deny someone but approve others because that’s what they want,” she said.
Planning Commission, which has been looking into potential changes to short-term rental rules, voted 3-3 on McClean’s request.
Gil Colman, Mark Finks and Brent Finnegan were in favor. Zanetta Ford-Byrd, Romero and Henry Way were opposed.
Way said he wants to preserve neighborhoods of single-family homes.
“The concerns in letters from neighbors was regarding the transience, the movement of people through there and different people coming and going,” he said during the Oct. 9 meeting. “I completely see the point of what is allowed at the moment in an R-1 neighborhood.”
Finks, meanwhile, said it’s important to hear support or opposition from neighbors, but the commission needs to be careful.
“We cannot simply respond to the neighborhood saying the majority rules because that has been used as a tool — not necessarily in Harrisonburg, but in a variety of areas,” he said. “We have to weigh the facts, what we are looking at in a neighborhood and the input of the neighborhood. It cannot just be one of those considerations in our decisions.”
(1) comment
She did have a legitimate gripe. Neighbors were concerned about "strangers" in the neighborhood. Has Harrisonburg seen the people are importing into this community? And they are concerned about paying Airbnb customers? Give me a break.
