Hope Distributed, a local nonprofit, will host the Health Resource Fair, along with its regular food pantry, today from 9 a.m. to noon.
The fair is for area residents to learn about health resources related to their specific needs. Topics of focus for the fair include sexual health, elderly health, women’s health, dental and health for veterans.
Representatives from Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Blue Ridge Free Clinic, Valley Program for Aging Services, Sentara RMH and the Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board, among others, will be in attendance.
The health fair is free to attend and open to the public at 1869 Boyers Road. Masks are not required for the outdoor event.
