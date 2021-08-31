On Wednesday, Hope Distributed will launch the new "Baby Hope" program, distributing essential baby care items to families in need.
Through a food pantry, a free clothing store, Home to Home and Baby Hope, the organization will supply diapers, wipes, lotions and other essential items to families by appointment. Eligible families must pre-register online at hopedistributed.org/baby-hope.
Donations to Baby Hope must be new items in original packaging and are restricted to the following items: sizes of diapers, in-date dry formula, baby wipes, onesies, receiving blankets, baby lotion, tear-free shampoo, burp cloths, wash cloths and baby bath towels.
Used baby items can be donated to the free clothing store.
The seed for the program was donated by the Treasurers' Association of Virginia, whose 2021 conference was held at the Shenandoah Valley Conference Center. Members of the association donated over $1,500 in merchandise throughout the conference and over $600 in cash.
Baby Hope is in the process of becoming a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, which will qualify the organization for additional partnerships.
— Staff Report
