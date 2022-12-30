Seven individuals have been displaced following a Friday morning house fire on Old South High Street in Harrisonburg.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said dispatchers received a 911 call around 9 a.m. Friday morning regarding a house fire in the 300 block of Old South High Street. When city firefighters arrived, crews found heavy smoke radiating from the attic and began working to bring the fire under control.
The fire was marked under control at approximately 9:30 a.m., Parks said.
Seven people living in the home were displaced, and no injuries were reported, according to Parks. People that were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to evacuate safely.
The single family home had been converted to three apartment units, all of which are uninhabitable at this time due to the fire, Parks said. The Harrisonburg Fire Department is working with the occupants to retrieve their belongings, and is connecting them with the Red Cross for assistance.
Parks said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews with HFD, the Harrisonburg Police Department, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue and the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
Old South High Street was closed to traffic for a portion of time Friday.
