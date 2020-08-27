For more than five decades, Phyllis Liskey and Peggy Kennedy have become each other's Lucy and Ethel, and as their clientele at House of Beauty aged with them, they often said they would follow their customers to the end.
“We’ve had the same customers since the day we started doing hair,” Liskey said. “I had one at my wedding, and I followed her to the funeral home.”
When the business partners, both 70, first started doing hair in the 1970s, the hair style of choice was the shag, hair-chair rentals weren’t an option and none of their clients were male.
In longtime customer Mary Monts’ eyes, Liskey and Kennedy were “early pioneers in the world of business owners in Harrisonburg.”
And as the number of haircuts became too many to calculate over the years, Liskey and Kennedy decided to enter into retirement. By the end of today, the last haircuts will have been given as House of Beauty closes.
“It’s bittersweet,” Kennedy said. “When I first started telling customers I was retiring, I went home and said, ‘Did I really do that?’ I felt like I was letting people down.”
But during the final hours of being open for business, the amount of calls, visits and thank-you cards Kennedy and Liskey received brought out a warm smiles.
When Alice Shifflett got her last hair styling Thursday, she couldn’t help but show her appreciation to Kennedy, who just finished doing her hair.
“I’ll miss you,” Shifflett told Kennedy, before walking out the door.
The response Kennedy and Liskey received after announcing their retirement was something unexpected, along with owning and operating a hair salon by 1980.
“I had never planned to own a business. It just happened,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy began working for the original House of Beauty in 1969 and later worked side by side with Liskey in 1975.
Liskey said her first job was at the Valley Plaza, but when she had her first child, she took a step back from cutting hair. By the time her child was 8 months old, she said she had “an itch” to do hair again and came across House of Beauty off East Market Street.
“It was my husband’s idea to go to House of Beauty,” she said.
When 1980 came around, the original owners decided to sell the business, but Liskey and Kennedy were not ready to part ways and eventually bought the hair salon. Nine years later, they purchased property off Country Club Road and carried the House of Beauty name with them.
“We were young then,” Liskey said. “A lot of things have happened since. … It’s been a ride.”
Thinking back to their earlier days in the business, Liskey said she remembered how some of her clients would come in with their children, who would sit under the styling chair. Now, those kids have their own kids, she said.
One of their more memorable clients, Liskey said, was a woman who lived nearby and called to see if she could get her bangs trimmed. She came in the next day, sat down in Liskey’s chair and after her bangs were trimmed, asked to have another section of hair trimmed, and then another section.
“I had done a full haircut after that,” Liskey said. “And that’s how she got a $2 haircut.”
For Kennedy, she is reminded of her most memorable moment every time she comes into work, and it’s the story of how the House of Beauty sign came to be.
“A few years back, I had a customer come in and say she wanted to do something for us,” Kennedy said. “She came back the next week and got us a new sign outside and there were no strings attached.”
The customers' loyalty is what Kennedy said helped pay for her house and put food on Liskey's table and shoes on her children’s feet. As goodbyes were shared Thursday, Kennedy and Liskey couldn’t avoid getting choked up every now and then.
House of Beauty had become a place people enjoyed coming, especially for Monts, who started getting her hair done there nearly 15 years ago.
Monts said that before she showed up at House of Beauty, she could never remember her previous hair stylists. After getting surgery on her ear, which made it difficult for her to wash her own hair, she said her friend called the hair salon to book her an appointment with Kennedy.
“After that I just wanted to go back,” she said. “We hit it off so well. The feeling of going there is like you get together with your girlfriends and talk and share pictures … and everybody else that goes there feels like that.”
Liskey said the pair definitely had their fair share of fun at the salon, adding that they could write a book on the stories shared at 1720 Country Club Road.
What next for the Steel Magnolias? That is yet to be determined.
“I’ll just see what comes next,” Kennedy said.
