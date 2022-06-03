Harrisonburg may be a few steps closer to providing housing for all — a key component of City Council’s 2039 vision plan.
The city was awarded a $50,000 Virginia Housing grant to support a study on two undeveloped city-owned properties in an effort to provide affordable or mixed-income housing in the community, officials announced Thursday.
According to a press release, the grant will be used to research infrastructure needs and constraints, design possible site layouts and assess financial feasibility to develop two properties — a 7.7-acre lot bisected by Central Avenue next to Keister Elementary School and a 7.6-acre lot on Neff Avenue beside A Dream Come True Playground.
Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said the properties were chosen for study primarily because they’re already owned by the city. Identifying city-owned assets suitable for affordable or mixed-income housing is one of the recommendations provided in Harrisonburg’s 2021 Comprehensive Housing Assessment and Market Study.
When applying for the grant in January, the city described its commitment to addressing housing needs and outlined how the funds would help achieve the goal of available housing for all, Parks said. Harrisonburg received a recommendation letter from Virginia Housing, which is required during the application process.
“This is a big step forward on a process we’ve been working on for some time now,” Parks said.
Prioritizing the city’s resources for affordable housing initiatives was another recommendation in the housing study. The study stated there’s a lack of housing for those in the bottom 30% of the city’s average median income. According to the report, high-income residents are living in lower cost housing, which is causing more tension on a tight supply of affordable housing.
“Assessing our options for developing housing on city-owned land is a part of a multifaceted approach, one that will ultimately include creating new tools and resources that promote more housing that is affordable in our city,” housing coordinator Liz Webb said in an email.
Parks said the request for proposal to select a consultant or consultant team to conduct the research went out Thursday. The process to receive bids for those consultants will close June 30. He said the timeline of consultant selection and research is currently unknown.
