During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, housing was revealed as the top priority for the public in the spending of $23.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Mental and physical health and workers and working families were the other top categories identified by stakeholders.
Results of a six-month public input process on ARPA spending, which included input meetings and surveys, were disclosed at Tuesday’s meeting by Rob Alexander, Lori Britt and Kara Dillard, co-directors of the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue at James Madison University. The institute was tasked with the collection and evaluation of the public input data.
Safe, affordable and quality rental housing was the most frequent subcategory addressed by the public. When it comes to mental and physical health, adequate health care clinics and increasing substance abuse treatment services were the most frequent subcategories addressed. Affordable, accessible child care was the most frequent subcategory addressed in the workers and working families category.
About 3,200 people engaged with the ARPA public input process over the course of six months. Alexander and Dillard highlighted the different avenues researchers took to make the public input as accessible as possible. These efforts included hosting pop-up events in low income areas and translating the surveys in seven different languages.
Other priority categories included K-12 schools and students, and transportation. Before- and after-school programs and student mental health are priority subcategories, as well as improving the sidewalk network, bike lane and trail network.
The next steps Britt suggested to City Council were to facilitate a work session to further explore the findings and to host one-on-one meetings with Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue. Britt said the institute would organize, display and make the data accessible to the public.
Mayor Deanna Reed said she believes work sessions will be necessary to help council use the data in its decision-marking process.
“There’s no way that we’re going to be able to sit and make decisions on this money without having one or two work sessions,” Reed said.
City Council has obligated ARPA funding to support three projects — constructing a fifth fire station, supporting retention payments to city staff and acquiring property to establish a permanent, low-barrier homeless shelter.
Council unanimously approved the purchase of a property owned by Shenandoah Presbytery to serve as the site for a permanent, low-barrier homeless shelter. The city will spend $700,000 on 3.68 acres of land and a 6,730-square-foot building located at 1111 N. Main St, according to city documents.
The purchase agreement negotiated by city staff and Shenandoah Presbytery provides a 30-day study period for the city to ensure the property is appropriate for the intended use and to conduct other preclosing matters, according to city documents. Closing on the property is expected to occur within 45 days.
“This is great,” council member Chris Jones said. “I know this is something that’s very important to [Reed] and a lot of nonprofit leaders in the community. It’s not a silver bullet, but it’s definitely a big blanket that’s going to cover a lot of needs.”
Council also unanimously approved granting personal property and real estate tax exemptions for four local organizations. Healthy Community Health Centers and The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham requested personal property and real estate tax exemption status. Anicira Veterinary Center and Harrisonburg Gift and Thrift Shop requested personal property tax exemption status.
State law allows for specific local tax exemption. Local elected officials have the authority to exempt 501©(3) nonprofits from local taxation.
The reduction in real estate tax revenue will be about $21,000 and the reduction in personal property tax revenue will be about $7,700 for fiscal year 2022-23, according to city documents.
In another unanimous approval, council amended the 2021 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan so $50,000 can be reallocated to the new North Liberty Gateway Public Art Project. This will launch the process of creating an art installation at the convergence of Liberty and North Main streets. The Arts Council of the Valley, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and Harrisonburg Public Works Department will collaborate to make the project possible.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Harrisonburg resident Phoebe Solo-Sakss asked council to consider making an ordinance that would prevent city employees and local law enforcement from investigating and prosecuting people who have sought out, performed or aided in the process of abortion.
This comes after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion and leaves abortion legislation up to the states. Abortion is currently legal in Virginia during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy, with third-trimester abortions legal only if the mother’s health is at serious risk.
“Please give the women in our area a chance to decide whether they are able to go through with a pregnancy,” Solo-Sakss said. “Please give the women in our area a chance to decide whether they have the resources to carry and raise a child. Please allow mothers who will need an abortion in order to live a chance to go home to their other children safely.”
Steven Thomas, a member of the Northeast Neighborhood Association, spoke during the public comment about the historic Dallard-Newman House. The Dallard-Newman House, which was built by freed slaves in 1885 and is one of the few middle-class African American homes to survive in Harrisonburg according to NENA’s website, is being converted into a museum and will house NENA’s headquarters. Thomas asked Council for at least $1 million in financial support for the project.
“We want to have a community that really stands for what they proclaim, that stands for those values that we like to say that we have,” Thomas said. “Acknowledging the legacy of slavery’s continued impact on people such as myself is something that I feel the City Council has a responsibility to do.”
Council did not address Thomas’ comments. Reed told Solo-Sakss that there will be a march downtown on Saturday in support of reproductive rights, and she said both she and council member Laura Dent will be there.
