Two proposed housing projects in the city have been put on hold, for now.
Northside LLC and Joseph and Linda Moore applied for a special-use permit for and rezoning of 5 acresof land between Mount Clinton Pike and Wilson Avenue, with plans to build 84 town house units. According to Thanh Dang, the city’s assistant director of community development, the applicants tabled the request until the Sept. 14 Planning Commission meeting.
And New Venture Partners LLC sought to rezone an acre of land near North Dogwood and Waterman drives to a high-density residential district. This request was also tabled, according to city documents.
But Harrisonburg’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing tonight regarding a request from New Venture Partners to rezone 0.36 acres at 745 N. Dogwood Drive and 860 Waterman Drive to an industrial district.
If approved, the applicant plans to extend an existing self-storage facility on the adjacent property, according to city documents.
According to city documents, New Venture Partners would build a fence 5 feet tall and a landscaping buffer 10 feet wide along the North Dogwood Drive right of way. City staff recommends approval of the rezoning.
Alley Closure
Commissioners will also consider a request from Stephen and Faith Hottle, who want to close two sections of a public alley behind their residence at 267 Campbell St.
Both portions are approximately 15 feet wide and run perpendicular to South Mason Street, according to city documents. The northern alley is part of a larger alley that runs parallel to Campbell Street and stretches the entire length of the block between South Mason and Ott streets. The southern alley is also part of an alley parallel to Campbell Street, but does not extend all the way to Ott Street.
In the application, Stephen Hottle wrote that he wants the closure “so that this roughly 2,700 square feet can be added to my backyard for the quiet enjoyment by my family.” He said his family has lived at the property since 1991 and has maintained the alley for more than 30 years.
According to city documents, if the alleys are closed, the applicants intend to add the areas to their property.
City staff recommends denial.
“In this location, given the surrounding network of alleys and how they are laid out for this neighborhood, it seems most appropriate to retain the right of passage through the alleys for the public and to be able to provide access for property owners to the rear of their parcels in this block,” city staff wrote in the case report.
City staff received six letters, asking officials to not close the alley. Most objections cited concerns with accessibility and maintenance if the alley were closed.
“Old Town has a certain charm, a little oasis in the city, but having accessibility to the backyards is crucial and enables homeowners to make improvements and maintain values to our historic area,” said a letter to city staff, written by Chuck and Donna Schwers.
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission meets today at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 409 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
