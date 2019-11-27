Council unanimously voted at its Tuesday meeting to hold a public hearing on Dec.10 to allow city residents the chance to give input on the new high school.
Although the City Council and Harrisonburg’s City Manager Eric Campbell agree there’s an overcrowding problem at Harrisonburg High School, the question being asked is, is the price tag and tax rate realistic for the community?
During the meeting, Campbell said the key question he asks himself is: “How much high school can the community afford?”
He said there hasn’t been any discussions yet on the operational increase that would come once there is a second high school. The operational cost will be another request the school division will ask from the city later on.
He said the city has a lot of pending operational projects, such as the Eastern Waterline, Elizabeth and Water Street deck replacement, Greenway completion, the Purcell Park Master Plan and homeless affordable housing initiatives, among others.
The new school will impact all the other core services the city offers, according to Campbell.
“It’s important that this not remain just a school-only discussion in context, but how much school can we afford without affecting the core services of the city,” he said.
Currently, the rate is 86 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The increase would bring the real estate tax rate to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value, but could go up further based on what other core services are needed that the city wasn’t expecting.
“We could approve the tax increase for the school and then there be a major emergency that would require something else in addition to that,” Campbell said.
Councilman Chris Jones, who wanted the school to open in 2021, said he is shocked that no one has had the conversation of how to address the overcrowding at the current high school.
“If it’s so bad right now, I’m amazed that I hadn’t seen large plans of how to fix our pain right now,” he said. “So I would’ve thought that the cheaper and quicker plan would have been to stop it right now by building an annex maybe two years ago that we could’ve probably afforded at the time.”
The current high school opened in 2005 with a capacity for 1,360 students, but about 1,800 were enrolled at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
By 2022, Weldon Cooper forecasts the city will have 2,111 high school students.
Jones said, from the start, he has said he did not want to build a $100 million high school.
Council’s most recent vote from a year ago was on a new school to open in 2023 with a price tag of $76 million, which councilman Richard Baugh made the motion to approve.
Now, if the school is built all at once, the city would have to take on $104.8 million. If built in phases, the city would take on around $97.1 million.
The city has already spent $8 million on the school. It spent $5 million on the land, which is south of Stone Spring Road between Interstate 81 and South Main Street. It spent another $3 million for an interim agreement with Nielsen Builders Inc., for the design fees.
Jones said he firmly believes the city needs to stop operation at the Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
He said it would reduce the real-estate tax rate by around a penny, reduce the stormwater fee and reduce nutrient reduction while also putting 200 acres back on the playing field.
“What I can’t do as one of the leaders and elected officials of our community is tell people we can’t afford one thing and then have a luxury item,” he said.
Harrisonburg’s Director of Communication Michael Parks said the city paid $3.9 million toward the course on Wednesday and it could not sell the it prior to August 2021.
“The actual bonds are scheduled for the last payment in August 2029,” Parks said. “But there is more to it than that, specifically regarding how the debt is structured, etc.”
He said selling the golf course isn’t a conversation the city manager’s office has entertained.
During a Wednesday interview, Baugh said he has concerns with both options that have been put on the table by the school division.
The first option is to build the school at once, which would give the city $27 million in debt capacity.
Building it in phases would give the city $34.7 million in debt capacity. With the phases, the sports fields and stadium would be built at a later date.
The city’s current debt capacity is $127 million.
“With this decision being a remotely close call, it makes sense to err on the cautious side and give the public one last chance to give additional input,” Baugh said, adding that most input he has received have been in support of the tax increase.
He said the only way to not have a significant real-estate tax increase would be to wait around 10 years to build a new high school because much of the city’s debt would have fallen off by then.
In 2026, there will be around $1.3 million in debt drop off from the Middle River Regional Jail, and in 2028 there will be more than $3 million from the current high school.
“Literally no one ever told me they were in favor of that or were willing to have that conversation,” Baugh said. “So it puzzled me that some people didn’t grasp that if we are going to build another high school, there’s going to be a significant tax rate.”
Baugh did not say which way he was leaning for the upcoming vote on Dec.10 following the public comment.
“I’m happy to give everyone one last opportunity to tell me things I don’t already know,” he said. “Give me information to guide me to make the best decision for the community.”
According to Harrisonburg City Schools Superintendent Michael Richards, the hearing would not put the school behind schedule to break ground on Dec.16 and open in August 2022.
In a Wednesday interview, he said when it comes to building a big complex, the schedule could get pushed around from weather or any other potential delay that could come up.
“That’s why we want to break ground as early as we can because we don’t want big delays coming up that would push us to have to open in the middle of the year,” he said. “That would be stressful for students, parents and school staff.”
Richards, who has been the superintendent for around seven months, said he went into the Tuesday meeting not knowing what to expect from the council.
“I know there are some people who are frustrated because we have had public input for years on this,” he said. “People didn’t speak much at the last school board hearing, so it shows that the conversation is over and it’s time to get it done.”
He added that he is a big fan of public comment and as long as the council votes on Dec.10, he is OK with another hearing.
“We have been very transparent and have been very collaborative with the city on this so I feel good about the work the school division has done,” he said. “I hope council sees that and comes out to support this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.