On Court Square, over a thousand people were kneeling in silence for eight minutes and 40 seconds — the same amount of time Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, who was declared dead after the incident.
They had gathered for a protest against police brutality and to have questions answered by Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English, Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and local Judge Anthony Bailey
Over a thousand people attended Friday’s protest, which at times grew tense as the crowd shouted over responses from the members of the local criminal justice system.
English said Floyd’s death was “gut-wrenching” for him to watch and that the incident and the outcry in response will have an impact on the way policing is done in the future.
“I’ve heard colleagues say we’re at a crossroads. We’re not at a crossroads. There’s only on path we can go down,” he said. “What you will see is you will see massive reform. I think you will see mandates from legislation. That is coming.”
During the event, English spoke about being a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, known as NOBLE, and some of the things the group is doing to promote and make reforms.
“You’re seeing a hard push from a lot of law enforcement executives across this nation,” English said. “They recognize this is the turning point for us right now.”
One person later asked English how can there be change if there has been numerous other cases such as Floyd’s where nothing has been done to address issues or reform policing measures.
“We’ve been missing the boat for years, I’m with you. I understand,” English said.
English outlined some of the measures NOBLE is working on with local, state and national government.
Some of the legislative pushes are for mandatory deescalation training for all officers, not allowing any physical restraints on or above the neck, mandatory requirement for officers to give medical aid if necessary and mandatory requirements for officers to step in against other officers if they are using excessive or inappropriate force on members of the public.
Another question to English was about releasing data regarding arrests and uses of force on members of the public. English agreed to releases the data from 2019.
The same member of the public asked about the disproportionate rate of use of force on minorities.
English said that in 2018, the Harrisonburg Police Department made 4,700 arrests with 40 incidents of use of force, 13 of which involved African Americans. In five uses of force incidents, tasers were deployed, and in one, a firearm was discharged, while a majority of the incidents involved hands-on contact by officers, according to English.
“Use of force is not going to mirror the demographics of the city. It’s not.” English said. “If we’re going to use that logic, we used force on four Hispanics in 2018. So does that mean we should have used more force on more people because the population is more? No. You can’t use that logic. It doesn’t add up.”
Nearly 9% of residents in the city are African American, while over 20% are Hispanic or Latino, according to 2019 data from the Census Bureau.
The first question from a member of the public was addressed to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, asking about Garst’s past charges of minorities related to potential gang activity in the city and how she can square that with her appeal to the crowd for ways to improve or address issues within the system.
“I stand on my record of fairness,” Garst said. “You can find cases where you do not agree, we will not agree with everything, but I have take a zero-tolerance stance on people that endanger our children, whether that be a juvenile or whether that be an adult.”
She added she thought Floyd was a victim.
“I’m outraged,” she said.
Garst said she came to the event with a “hand of support, but second with a hand of supplication. What can I do better? What can I do differently to make sure that there is not any mistreatment of anyone, but particularly black individuals in the criminal justice system that I come into contact with or brown people in this community.”
Garst said some of the things the courts are doing are moving people with addictions to drug court versus simply ending up in jail without a chance to reform, as well as day reporting so that people are not immediately incarcerated.
The city has also begun an initiative for restorative justice, according to Garst. In March, Frank Sottaceti began as the city’s criminal justice planner to help find ways to reduce the incarceration rate and evaluate the area’s criminal justice system.
Another question to English questioned the amount of time it takes for an officer to go through training.
English answered the Harrisonburg Police Department conducts more training for new members even after they have met state requirements.
Marcus Hall-Oliver, of Harrisonburg, asked English about why officers’ body cameras are not kept on all the time.
English answered that the physical restrictions of the battery life of the camera was a factor, but also that officers still turn them on as soon as they receive a call for service.
Questions continued even after the event was slated to end at 8 p.m., though some attendants started to trickle away.
Throughout the question and answer period, Garst and English frequently followed answers to questions with ways to contact them and making themselves available to hear more from the public. English also repeatedly emphasized the the police department’s policies are publicly viewable on its website.
“When you see black lives matter, it is not a repudiation that all lives matter, it is repudiation of the thought that black peoples’ lives matter less than others,” he said. “Black lives matter is not saying black lives only, its saying black lives matter too. It’s saying we all need to commonly gain that same understanding and agreement. If we can’t agree that a human life matters, regardless of what you look like, than we’re a lost age.”
