The Harrisonburg man charged in connection to a mass shooting over the weekend told witnesses he was going to target a specific person before opening fire at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane, according to court documents.
On Monday, Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, appeared in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court, where Judge John Hart set a Dec. 13 preliminary hearing date.
Fleming appeared at the arraignment via video conferencing from the Rockingham County Jail.
"Based on the serious allegations and the commonwealth's position, I will hold you without bond," Hart said.
Fleming's court-appointed attorney, David Martin, did not return a call for comment on Monday afternoon.
Fleming is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm while committing a felony.
City officials have said additional charges are pending, and police are investigating whether additional suspects were involved in the incident that sent eight people to hospitals with gunshot wounds.
On Monday, Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelley Warner deferred questions to city spokesperson Michael Parks, who said the investigation is ongoing.
Parks declined to comment the investigation, but said HPD is "certainly investigating the possibility of other individuals involved."
At 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Devon Lane to investigate reports of shots fired into a group of people at an outdoor gathering.
The area primarily consists of residential units traditionally used as off-campus student housing for James Madison University students. Authorities have said none of the individuals involved in Sunday's incident are enrolled at JMU.
The 1500 block of Devon Lane is the Foxhill Townhomes home area. Representatives from Foxhill Townhomes did not return a request for comment Monday.
Upon arrival, police found eight victims, ranging in age from 18 to 27, with gunshot wounds, according to a criminal complaint filed by HPD.
Five of the injured were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, and three were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, authorities have said. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
According to the criminal complaint, two witnesses told police they were approached by Fleming while in the 1500 block of Devon Lane. During their conversation, Fleming saw a man who he knows and said, "I'm going to shoot him."
Both witnesses saw Fleming take a pistol from his waistline and crouch beside a car directly beside them, the criminal complaint states, and Fleming shot up to four shots at the victim. Witnesses told police they saw the man get hit by bullets and crawl away.
He was taken to U.Va. with three gunshot wounds to his lower legs, the criminal complaint states. A hospital spokesperson said the man Fleming is accused of shooting was in fair condition as of Monday morning.
The criminal complaint does not identify any other victims or say if Fleming fired additional shots. It remains unclear how or when the seven other victims received their injuries.
Parks said that once police were able to talk to witnesses, it was "very clear" to authorities that the incident was specific to the Devon Lane gathering and not a random occurrence.
Fleming was "not randomly targeting individuals," Parks said, which led city officials to inform the public that there was no threat to the greater community.
"Investigations like this take time, and we have to make sure we're doing it right and get the proper individuals in custody," Parks said.
Video surveillance obtained by police is consistent with the witness statements, court documents show.
Earlier this year, Fleming was convicted of felony assault a police officer.
