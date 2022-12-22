City first responders say they’re always ready for some friendly competition.
Outside the Burgess Road Walmart on Tuesday, Harrisonburg Police Department Sgt. John Hancock rang a bell for the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
“We do it every year,” he said. “It’s fantastic.”
Dubbed the “Battle of the Badges,” HPD and the Harrisonburg Fire Department take a day outside Walmart — HPD on Tuesday, HFD on Wednesday — to ring the bell for the Salvation Army.
Hancock said shoppers love seeing officers ring the bell. He said the most rewarding thing about the event is the interactions officers get to have with people, and to build positive relationships with them.
“Everyone has been very, very friendly,” Hancock said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Officials selected the Walmart on Burgess Road because of its high foot traffic, especially with the clock ticking closer to Christmas Day, Hancock said. While the police and fire departments continue the friendly rivalry — the winning chief gets bragging rights, Hancock said — the main takeaway from the event is raising money for the Salvation Army.
“It’s a pretty significant amount that gets pulled from both groups,” Hancock said.
Fire chief Matthew Tobia said the event “raises money for an extremely important cause.” He said the Salvation Army is an “amazing organization” that assists families in need, especially during the holiday season.
Tobia joked that the police department is hungry to get even with the fire department. Last year, HPD won the kettle campaign, but HFD won a recent friendly battle against city law enforcement in a blood drive.
But regardless of which agency wins, the community benefits, Tobia said.
“I think one of the things that makes Harrisonburg so special is that ... the community takes care of each other.”
The community sees law enforcement and firefighters as helpers, Tobia said.
Hancock agreed with the giving nature of the local community.
“The Harrisonburg community is pretty giving,” he said, looking at the stuffed kettle.
