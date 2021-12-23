This week, the Harrisonburg Police Department squared off with the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, members of the departments took turns ringing the bells for the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign outside the Walmart on Burgess Road in Harrisonburg.
Beckoning to shoppers on their way in and out of the store, the departments hoped to draw attention to the Salvation Army’s annual fundraiser with a friendly competition.
“People are getting that last-minute Christmas shopping. Some people are just starting their Christmas shopping. The energy has been great,” Fire Chief Matt Tobia said.
Tobia said it’s called a “Battle of the Badges.”
“Whoever raises more money gets bragging rights for a year. And, of course, you know cops and firefighters always have a little friendly competition going on,” Tobia said. “But it’s all for a good cause, and it’s all in a good way.”
This year, they took the same Walmart on different days. Each team brought vehicles to park in front of Walmart and they wore festive accessories with their uniforms.
Each team rang the bells from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., HPD on Tuesday and HFD on Wednesday, hoping to reach some holiday shoppers.
The help is important this year. The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is over $87,000 short of its $185,000 fundraising goal.
Last year, the departments squared off on the same day, at different Walmarts. They helped the Salvation Army exceed its goal even when it was around $66,000 short the same time last year.
Harold Gitau, captain of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said he’s optimistic the nonprofit will reach its goal this year.
“The community always comes through and helps us get to the goal,” Gitau said.
Gitau said all of the money donated locally goes to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. On top of that, he said, 82 cents of every dollar goes toward programming.
“We have until Friday to see what we can get,” Gitau said. “Meeting the goal really helps us stay afloat in terms of providing families shelter … and programming.”
Although it’s a friendly competition, HPD D.A.R.E. officer Mike Gangloff said everyone wins.
“It’s a good, friendly competition, but the people that donate, we appreciate it because the winners are the Salvation Army. If we can help out just ringing the bell, being out here and doing our part, it’s a great thing,” Gangloff said.
