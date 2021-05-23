The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a death at an apartment building on North High Street, according to a Sunday press release from HPD.
Officers found a dead body when they responded the apartment building on the 50 block of North High Street after a call Sunday afternoon.
The department is not releasing any more information at this time. HPD requests anyone with questions or related information about the incident to call the Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640.
— Staff Report
