The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for a man they say has stolen more than $20,000 worth of tools.
According to HPD, an unknown man has targeted unsecured equipment and tools, including welding leads, from multiple construction-type vehicles in hotel parking lots.
Police described the suspect as a heavy-set male driving a silver Ford Edge.
Police ask those with information to call detective Alan Dyer at 540-437-2680 or email him at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
-- Staff Reports
