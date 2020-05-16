Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information on a shooting that took place Saturday at The Hills Southview apartments.
At around 4:55 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Lois Lane for reports of a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot, according to Lt. Pete Ritchie, HPD Public Information Officer on scene.
The victim was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and later transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.
Witnesses reported an individual described as a black male leave the scene in a waiting car shortly before police arrived, according to HPD.
HPD’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to contact HPD’s MCU at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
