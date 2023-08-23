The Harrisonburg Police Department has made an arrest following the shooting Sunday evening that injured a man in the area of East Market Street, according to a news release from the city of Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD arrested Timothy Leach, 43, of North Carolina, on Aug. 22. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, Shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the news release stated. Leach is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.
Officers responded at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, to the intersection of East Market Street and Linda Lane where a man was located inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, officials stated. Detectives believe Leach pulled next to the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim once.
The victim, a 43-year-old male, was transported by air to the UVA Medical Center where he was last reported to be in stable condition, according to the news release. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Detectives believe the two individuals knew one another and that this was a targeted shooting, not a random incident, the news release explained.
The suspect’s vehicle was located on Monday in Harrisonburg. Detectives then began conducting surveillance and ultimately made connections to Leach to a hotel in Augusta County on Tuesday, the news release stated.
Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, United States Marshals Service and members of the RUSH Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on the suspect’s room. A firearm was recovered during the search, according to the news release.
This remains an active investigation and additional charges are likely, the news release stated. No additional information was available at this time.
